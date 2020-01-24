Greek Parliament Passes New Electoral System, Will Go into Effect after Two Election Cycles

ATHENS – A draft law on reinstating the re-enforced proportional system of distributing seats after national elections passed with 163 votes for and 121 against, in Parliament on Friday evening.

As the draft did not collect the minimum 200 votes required by the constitution to go into effect on the next national elections, which will be held on the current system, introduced by the SYRIZA government. The new system, voted on Friday by ruling New Democracy, will go into effect on the next but one elections.

Overall, 284 MPs voted out of a total of 300. Of the missing deputies (16), 9 had sent a letter of vote intent that is not counted in the final results.

The issue relates to the number of bonus seats awarded to the winning party, which was abolished under the current electoral law.