Long Island AHEPA Chapters Initiate New Members

By TNH Staff January 24, 2020

Seated (left to right): Port Jefferson Chapter 319 Vice President Haralabos Gemelas, District 6 Treasurer Peter Ragoussis, Gold Coast Chapter 456 Vice President Gus Constantine, Past District 6 Governor Demi Pamboukes, Fr. Demetrios Calogredes (Port Jefferson), Fr. Lou Nicholas (Greenlawn), District 6 Lt. Governor Dean Moskos, Port Jefferson Chapter 319 President Nicholas Calogredes, Shrine Chapter 500 President Edwin Rivera, and Constantine Cassis Chapter 170 President Anastasios Stampolis. Middle row, standing (left to right): John Ragoussis, Constantine Kapassakis, Nick Auffret, John Politis, Spiro Koutsoubis, Brandon Rivera, Isaac Rivera, John Mandalios, Stavros Louris, and Mike Kontonicolas. Back row (left to right): Manny Lakios, John Tsunis, Alexandros Vogiatzis, Tom Kontos, Peter Moskovitis, George Koutsoukos, Dimitri Stavrakopoulos, and Nick Monogioudis. Photo: Bobby Gemelas

STONY BROOK, NY – AHEPA Chapters 319 of Port Jefferson and Shrine 500 of Greenlawn held a joint initiation ceremony on December 19 at the Holiday Inn Express in Stony Brook. The event, with strong attendance from both chapters’ leadership, as well as AHEPA District 6 leadership, welcomed eager new initiates to spur the values of AHEPA well into 2020 and further towards the goal of 100,000 members by 2022.

The inspirational evening began with a social cocktail hour and mezedes and continued with speeches and anecdotes from District 6 Lt. Governor Dean Moskos, Past District Governor Demi Pamboukes, and Chapter 319 member Constantine P. Kapassakis. Better sentiments could not have been expressed as these chapters, with the seasoned guidance of District 6 and the Supreme Lodge, help carry the torch of AHEPA’s values into the new decade.

More information about AHEPA is available online: ahepa.org.

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available