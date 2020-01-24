Long Island AHEPA Chapters Initiate New Members

STONY BROOK, NY – AHEPA Chapters 319 of Port Jefferson and Shrine 500 of Greenlawn held a joint initiation ceremony on December 19 at the Holiday Inn Express in Stony Brook. The event, with strong attendance from both chapters’ leadership, as well as AHEPA District 6 leadership, welcomed eager new initiates to spur the values of AHEPA well into 2020 and further towards the goal of 100,000 members by 2022.

The inspirational evening began with a social cocktail hour and mezedes and continued with speeches and anecdotes from District 6 Lt. Governor Dean Moskos, Past District Governor Demi Pamboukes, and Chapter 319 member Constantine P. Kapassakis. Better sentiments could not have been expressed as these chapters, with the seasoned guidance of District 6 and the Supreme Lodge, help carry the torch of AHEPA’s values into the new decade.

More information about AHEPA is available online: ahepa.org.