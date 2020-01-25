Going on in Greek-American Community

JANUARY 26

HEMPSTEAD, NY – Nostalgia time for one and all as the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Paul in Hempstead, Mr. & Mrs. Club presents a memorable moment from their past, a movie matinee feathering the members of the Mr. & Mrs. Club in Bouzouki on the Roof on Sunday, Jan. 26, 12 noon. In addition, there will be a separate short clip from their previous earlier musical success, Mame. Refreshments will be sold, including hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn, candy, and ice cream. Bring the kids, a separate room for the youngsters will be set up for crafts and fun. Tickets are $5; free for kids under 12. For more information and reservations contact Denise Rigopoulos: 516-488-4597.

JANUARY 31

MANHATTAN – The Hellenic Initiative’s New Leaders invite you to a Cocktail Party at Amali Restaurant 115 East 60th Street in Manhattan, on Friday, Jan. 31, 6:30 PM. Please visit https://www.eventora.com/en/Events/nyc-new-leaders-annual-cocktai for tickets.

JANUARY 31 and FEBRUARY 1

LOS ANGELES – The Lady of Ro, starring the acclaimed Greek actress Fotini Baxevani will be presented on Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Los Angeles. Co-sponsored by the Center for the Art of Performance (CAP) at UCLA and the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture, the performance is also held under the auspices of the Secretariat of Greeks Abroad, which supports remarkable initiatives addressed to the Greek diaspora. Both UCLA performances will take place at the historic Freud Playhouse, 245 Charles E Young Drive East in Los Angeles, 8 PM. More information and tickets are available online: https://cap.ucla.edu/calendar/details/the_lady_of_ro2.

FEBRUARY 3

MANHATTAN – Peter Douskalis’ EP release show Culture Crisis takes place live at The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker Street in Manhattan, on Monday, Feb. 3, 9-10 PM.

Composer and guitarist Douskalis will be joined on stage by Gary Schreiner on piano, Jon Epcar on drums, Steven Walker on guitar, and Dave D’aranjo on bass.

Tickets are $10, available at the door. More information is available online: www.peterdouskalis.com.