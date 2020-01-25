Father D Brings the Orthodox Faith in Unorthodox Ways

Religion can often be seen as a stuffy business but Greek-American priest Father Dimitri Lee, a Wisconsin native born to a Greek mother (family from Kefalonia) and an American father who converted to the Church knows how to make it lively and approachable.

He is the Associate Priest at Washington D.C.’s Saint Sophia Cathedral and is also a philanthropist and jeweler, and Father D, as he’s known, sometimes begins presentations by getting the audience to stand and join him in stretches and squats, dispenses weekly messages on Facebook, and interprets Gospel readings in a colloquial, warm and jovial manner, providing much food for thought and with fans around the world, the Sydney-based Greek City Times said.

He told the site he knew that he wanted to go into the priesthood from the age of 17 because his family is devoted church-goers and he was an active altar boy and even before finishing high school set his sights on Hellenic College to become a priest, which he described of parish life: “It’s really like being thrown into the deep end of a pool. Sink or swim!”