Statement from Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris on Resignation of Andy Byford

NEW YORK – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris issued the following statement on January 23 upon learning of MTA New York City Transit President Andy Byford’s resignation:

“Andy Byford’s resignation is a loss to transit riders throughout New York. He was a consummate professional who was poised to effectively use additional resources secured for transit by the state legislature. The next New York City Transit President must be someone who is focused on increasing accessibility, effectively using new revenue, and improving service on our subways and buses.”