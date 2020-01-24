Have Faith in Saint Nicholas!

We were shocked by the appearance of a paid advertisement in the National Herald a few days ago urging our Omogeneia to abandon the St. Nicholas National Shrine. The completion of the Saint Nicholas Church and National Shrine is a singular priority for our community as we approach the one hundredth anniversary of the Archdiocese of America. The National Shrine will be the only religious institution on Ground Zero, a symbol and beacon of global Orthodoxy, and the most visited Church in New York (up to ten million people per year visit the World Trade Center).
It will also stand as an immortal monument to the memory of the 3,000 people who were murdered and martyred on September 11, 2001. His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros has stated with conviction that completing the St. Nicholas Church and National Shrine is the single most important civil act of the Orthodox Church in America, since Archbishop Iakovos marched across the Bridge at Selma with Dr. King.
His Eminence also believes that the completion of the St. Nicholas Church and National Shrine will be a symbol of the resurgence of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, resulting in the re-engagement of our Faithful, the Nation, and the world with renewed vitality.
The National Shrine will also be a symbol to the world of New York’s and America’s resilience, a living icon of American values and value system, and a declaration of America’s commitment to freedom. Governor Cuomo said that “St. Nicholas is not just a national shrine, but a rather a global shrine. St. Nicholas is a symbol of peace and unity to a country that is desperately divided and to a world which is in chaos.”
His personal conviction was not just clear, but moving, and he pledged the unconditional support of the State and the Port Authority to our effort. Friends, with the extraordinary support of our Omogeneia, together will pick up the Cross with faith, humility, and prayer to complete the construction of the St. Nicholas Church and National Shrine. We, are confident that we, the Church militant, will prove ourselves worthy of the Church triumphant.
*Dennis Mehiel and Michael Psaros are Chair and Co-Chair of “The Friends of St. Nicholas”
Neither one of you have any credibility to the Heartland. You played footsy with all of the GOA for years and watched all this transpire. Psaros, you quit when you should have dug in and fought tooth and nail but they gave you too many medals. Why are you funding Bartholomew’s US trip when there have been no honest answers from the Phanar?
Really, you and Meheil need to just go away. You are compromised oligarchs and you think we’re all your serfs. Leave us alone and we fix it by gaining independence. Enough. Take your leader Karloutsos and leave.
Letter to the Editor..
First, apparently.another Glory to America and Israel Greek Secret Society friends ..is outraged that someone ..being Mr Karakas has dared to penetrate the inner circle of Mr. Diamanataris and TNH, who print only what other rich men from the Greek Secret Societies of Right Wing lunatics…who serve corrupt politicians of the state ..including the PORT AUTHORITY!
How shocking ..Mr. Karakas ..has dared to PAY FOR AD…WHICH HE DECLARED HONORABLY, to express his opinion for the Greek Community to consider ! Importantly, the only shock to Mr. Mehiel and Mr Psaros ..is that Mr. Karakas was able to do,.what most of rich boys do under the table to Mr Diamantaris to print the distortions and secret agendas of his Greek Secret Societies and political prostitutes!, ..
So Mr. Mehiel and Mr Psaros..apparently you article does not indicate being Payed for, and we can assume either you have made a private donation to Mr. Diamanataris or just another rich friend of TNH…that they have supported for years!
You write..
“The National Shrine will also be a symbol to the world of New York’s and America’s resilience, a living icon of American values and value system, and a declaration of America’s commitment to freedom. Governor Cuomo said that “St . Nicholas is not just a national shrine, but a rather a global shrine. St. Nicholas is a symbol of peace and unity to a country that is desperately divided and to a world which is in chaos.””
Cont..
Thank you Gentlemen for revealing what the little people of the world are contributing to …and why the state and Port Authority have graciously allowed the building of St. Nicholas Church ,,,not Shrine on their own property
So ..you promote thru our Greek Orthodox Church the spreading of American values.and values system ..which surrounds the St. Nicholas Church ..manifested in Sky Scrapers who house an evil capitalist system of amassing at any cost money, power and greed, and include crimes against humanity!
We all know now ..your Mantra .. what the price for the world has been ..to spread your Exceptional Values and Value System which includes…the invasion and slaughter of Iraq based on lies ..and lets add Yemen, libya, Syria, Afgansistan, lebanon, Yugoslavia, Korea, Vietnam, Somalia, Cuba, and speading the exceptional values o F America thru the St. Nicholas shrine by starving the people of Iran and Venezuela !
Today.Iraqis.. who your Exceptional values.killed to the tune of 1 million people and refuse to stop saving the Iraqi people ..are marching in the millions in Bagdad, if you even know where it is …demanding that your exceptional values and troops go home ..and leave them alone!
Why don;t you visit the displaced Syrian and libyan Migrants who swim and drown to the shores of Nato Greece. .with Babies in Hand…and say ..SKATA STA MOUTRA SOU..because of there cooperation in bombng and destroying their countries to save them!..
Get. back on topic. The oligarchs need to shut up and hide in shame. They own this mess.
I went to a recent meeting in my neighborhood, which has one of the largest Greek communities in the NYC area. Several people mentioned they were Greek. None of them were married to Greeks or attended Greek church. The game is over. Time to bury the carcasses. Karloutsos dumped Big Jimmy because he actually thought there would be a church at WTC, when instead it was supposed to be a monument to Karloutsos hobnobbing. Greek Orthodoxy in America was killed by Dukakis, Papandreou and Spyridon. The nail in the coffin was the canonization of Paisius Eznepides. Time to move on. It really is over. Bart will only find scorched earth.