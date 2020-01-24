Russia Says Won’t Recognize Turkish-Occupied Cyprus Territory

MOSCOW – With Cypriots already jittery there could be a conflict with Turkey over drilling for energy offshore, a report that Russia would recognize the Turkish-occupied northern third of the island has been denied by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said there’s no truth to stories floated in the media that her country would be the first, apart from Turkey, to officially recognize the territory seized by Turkey in an unlawful 1974 invasion.

Some stories that would be a quid pro quo for Turkey recognizing Abkhazia, a de facto sovereign state that is internationally recognized as an autonomous republic of Georgia.

recognized only by Russia, Syria, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Nauru, as well as the unrecognized territories of Nagorno-Karabakh, South Ossetia, and Transnistria.

Zakharova rejected the reports, saying Russia supports a settlement of the Cyprus issue on the basis of United Nations Security Council resolutions, blaming what she called fake reports spread by forces wanting to undermine Russia’s relations with Cyprus.