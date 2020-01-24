Tsipras Accuses Greek Gov’t of Planning Snap Elections with New Electoral Law

ATHENS – SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras called the draft electoral law a New Democracy (ND) ploy to take the country to elections, during a debate in Parliament on Thursday.

Criticizing the ruling party, he said “ND is changing the electoral law at the beginning to initiate national elections soon.” He also expressed the belief that any move for snap elections under the current law, which his party had promoted during his government, would result in a progressive government and work against ND.

Tsipras also criticized the government for “an irresponsible stance on critical foreign affairs issues both as a main opposition party and as a government.”

Greece was at the center of international initiatives in the region, with a multi-dimensional foreign policy “is now struggling hard to even get to express its stance at international meetings,” he said, referring to the country’s absence at the Berlin conference on Libya.

Under the new electoral draft, which he claimed contravened the constitution, “you are undermining the possibility of free formations of political collaborations in the form of campaign alliances.” The simple representational system however “is here to stay in the political life of this country.”