Greek PM Mitsotakis Meets Guaido, Barzani and Head of JBIC in Davos

DAVOS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his full support for the people of Venezuela on Friday, during a meeting in Davos with the opposition leader and President of the country’s National Assembly, Juan Guaido, recognised as Venezuela’s interim president by approximately 50 countries.

“Supporting you was the first decision we made in our foreign policy sector,” Mitsotakis said.

“We are watching the tragedy unfold and I think the only way out is for Venezuela to be able to democratically express its will. That is why we have clearly expressed our opposition to what is happening with the current regime, that is to say, we have joined the other countries and expressed our support to the people of Venezuela. It is a real tragedy what is happening. The people of Venezuela can rely on our support. Greece is the country where democracy was born, and we believe that the fundamental principle of people being able to decide their future lies at the core of the values w​e will always support,” Mitsotakis stressed.

“We must and want to stop this crisis. We have 5,000 refugees right now. We need to stop this tragedy, our people are suffering,” Guaido said.

After meeting Guaido, the Greek prime minister met the president if Iraqi Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, while earlier he had met the head of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Tadashi Maeda.

In the meeting with Barzani, the two sides confirmed their mutual desire for deeper economic cooperation and Barzani briefed Mitsotakis on developments in Iraq, as well as discussing regional developments.

The meeting with Maeda was a follow-up to a visit by a JBIC mission to Athens in September and held ahead of next week’s visit to Tokyo by a Greek delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis. It focused on a range of possible areas of cooperation, such as waste management, new technologies and renewable energy sources, while the two sides agreed that they want to work in order to build up political and economic relations between Greece and Japan.