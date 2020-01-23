Hard Rock International Responds to Hellenikon Project Disqualification

ATHENS – Hard Rock International released the following statement on January 23, following the Hellenikon project news.

The full statement follows:

Hard Rock International (“Hard Rock”) was officially notified by the Hellenic Gaming Commission of its decision to disqualify Hard Rock from the Hellinikon Casino Tender process in Athens, Greece.

While we are disappointed by this news, we are more disappointed in the process. Hard Rock firmly believes it was wrongly disqualified based on an inaccurate rationale and a clear conflict of interest. Hard Rock engaged its legal counsel in Greece and has retained counsel in Brussels to review the matter. Hard Rock has uncovered that the law firm advising the Hellinikon IRC Tender Committee and the Hellenic Gaming Commission on our disqualification, has also represented a member of the competing bidder since 2008. Hard Rock put forward to the Committee serious deficiencies in our competitor’s submission, including its failure to notify the Committee of one of its member’s participation in a price fixing cartel, which we were advised should have led to their disqualification.

Hard Rock will take the necessary actions to protect the Company and its Brand from unfair and improper practices both in Greece and with the European Commission. The Company’s goal is to see that a fair process for the tender is completed and that the technical and financial sections of the submission are opened for both parties to ensure a transparent outcome.

About Hard Rock:

With venues in 76 countries spanning 262 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops and Cafes – Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine’s America’s Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine’s Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power’s 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world’s greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world’s first Guitar Hotel in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida.