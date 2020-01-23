Chancellor Merkel Recognizes Mitsotakis’ Implementation of Reforms in Greece

BERLIN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel recognized Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ implementation of reforms during comments on Thursday related to Europe’s economic crisis at the World Economic Forum of Davos.

Merkel spoke of the lessons learned by Europe from the last decade’s economic crisis, commenting on how unpopular she had been for the austere terms she had insisted on. “Many people criticized me thn for ‘what a mean woman I was’, for imposing such strict terms,” she said. “But I believe that Portugal is competitive today, Ireland is competitive, Greece has a prime minister who implements truly intensive reforms. This is related both to this austerity and to our willingness to help and to open a large rescue umbrella,” she added.