Tom Sakaris: Young Members of AHEPA Seek Higher Education to Make a Difference

Tom Sakaris is President of AHEPA’s Tampa Chapter and he believes strongly in the educational mission of the Order, not only to support the educational goals of young members of our community but also to educate the greater community about our rich Hellenic history and values. The graciously agreed be interviewed.

The National Herald: You are the President of the Tampa Chapter of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association. What is the mission of AHEPA?

Tom Sakaris: The mission of AHEPA is …