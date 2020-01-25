Helen Chiotes Honored in 2020 Edition of Who’s Who of American Women

NEW YORK – Helen Chiotes, philanthropist and journalist with a 40-year career at CBS, received another honor on December 16, when the Managing Director of Who’s Who of American Women announced she will be listed in the 2020 edition of Who’s Who of American Women.

The honor is just one among many that Chiotes, 98, has received. She also received the Homeric Award from the Chian Federation in 2018 as well as a proclamation from the New York State Senate recognizing that particular honor.

The proclamation noted that “Helen Chiotes has given not only of her time and energies

but also of her competence, intelligence and leadership and consequently

has been designated for special honor.”

The renowned journalist and philanthropist is an advocate for numerous Greek, American, and Orthodox causes and has always been committed to the Greek Orthodox Church.

In the late 1960s, Chiotes was invited by the late Archbishop Iakovos to participate in a panel on American media which promoted the Greek Orthodox Church; nine years later, she was instrumental in arranging the first television broadcast of the Divine Liturgy from the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York.

Helen Chiotes is the youngest daughter of Constantine and Vasiliki Chiotes, who came to America from Sparta, Greece, at the age of 16; at an early age, she dedicated her time to studying various forms of dance, expecting to become a ballerina; and after attending the Barbizon School of fashion modeling, became a fashion and photographic model, which led to her career as an executive at CBS.

She went on to study journalism at New York University and various subjects at the New York School for Social Research; she focused on adult education at the New York County Lawyers Association and advanced economics at the Henry George School of Social Science.

Among her many awards and honors, Chiotes was the subject of commendation in two separate editions of the book Two Thousand Women Achievement and was also featured in the book Foremost Women in Communications, and received recognition for outstanding and continuing meritorious service to CBS.

A member of the Women’s Press Club of New York City, the American Women in Radio and Television, and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Chiotes has demonstrated her dedication to helping others throughout her life.