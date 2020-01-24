Archbishop Elpidophoros Visits Sts. Constantine and Helen and Pearl Harbor in Hawaii

By Theodore Kalmoukos January 24, 2020

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America officiating at the Sts. Constantine and Helen church in Honolulu Hawaii. Shown is also Archdeacon Eleftherios Constantin. (Photo by GOA)

HONOLULU –  Archbishop Elpidophoros of America made his first archpastoral visit to Sts. Constantine and Helen parish in Honolulu Hawaii. The last time that the parish was visited by an Archbishop was 29 years ago, when Archbishop Iakovos of North and South America consecrated the nave.

The Archbishop, accompanied by Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco, paid a solemn visit to the Pearl Harbor Memorial, as part of his arch-pastoral visit to Hawaii. During their visit, they offered prayers for the repose …

