The Greek State Is on the Side of the Patriarchate of Jerusalem, Pavlopoulos Says

JERUSALEM – “The Greek State is on your side and on the side of the Patriarchate of Jerusalem, in your struggle for the defense of the principles and values of Orthodox Christianity,” President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos said in a meeting with Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem during his visit to Israel.

“And in this context, we are looking forward, citing as a prime example that of the Church of Greece, to your unequivocal support for the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople and the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in his own struggle to represent and support Orthodox Christians everywhere, especially in our present dark and troubled times,” Pavlopoulos noted.