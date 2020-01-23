Greek PM Mitsotakis’ Debate with Harvard and Stanford University History Prof. Niall Ferguson (Vid)

DAVOS, Switzerland – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is having a debate with Harvard and Stanford University history professor Niall Ferguson in Davos.

At the beginning of the discussion, Mitsotakis said that the climate has changed in Greece and serious reforms are being undertaken to ensure an investment-friendly environment. He argued that there is now a stable government with a clear popular mandate, which ensures that no elections are held until 2023.

“We are well on track to persuade our creditors that they can relax,” he added, pointing out that Greece is moving forward with reforms, meeting its obligations and achieving greater fiscal space.

“The biggest challenge for me is education,” Mitsotakis said, adding that no sector would be left out of the reform programme.

The prime minister made particularly mentioned the election of Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou as the next president of the Hellenic Republic and in its symbolic significance for the transition to a new era.

He spoke in detail about the government’s programme to tackle migration, but noted that there should be a single European mechanism that would determine how to deal with the countries that assume the main burden at the EU borders and throughout European territory. “If you want to join Schengen, you have to be aware of the obligations that come with it, including dealing with migration,” Mitsotakis stressed.