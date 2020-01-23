Greek PM Mitsotakis in Davos Forum, Visits Microsoft’s Pavilion

DAVOS, Switzerland – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis participates in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 23 and 24. Addressing climate change is the main topic of this year’s event and, as part of the official programme, the prime minister will attend two separate panels, while on the sidelines of the World Forum he will have important contacts of an economic, business and political significance.

Mitsotakis visited Microsoft’s pavilion in Davos, where he was shown round by the company’s President Brad Smith and his associates, who presented a series of innovative technological applications that link the digital era with green technologies.

During his meeting with Smith, Mitsotakis proposed the use of digital technology for showcasing Greece’s cultural heritage and archaeological wealth. On his part, Microsoft’s president said that this is something that interests Microsoft, which invests in programmes of this kind.

In this context, Mitsotakis noted that Microsoft could visit a major archaeological site, such as Olympia, and table a proposal to the Greek government on how digital technology could be used to enhance the overall experience of visitors.

Also discussed during the meeting was the possibility that the next Microsoft Data Center should be held in Greece. Given that the country is on the front line of efforts to address the climate crisis and make the transition to a zero-emissions economy, the possibility of using green energy to supply the Data Centre is something that greatly interests companies like Microsoft.

At 12:30 (Athens time), Mitsotakis met with Harvard and Stanford University History Professor Niall Ferguson. Ferguson often writes for the Greek press on topics of Greek interest.

At 15:30, Mitsotakis will participate in a panel on “Seeking a Green New Deal”, which will include, among others, the Executive Vice President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, and Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Mitsotakis is expected to outline the Greek government’s initiatives for protecting the environment, tackling climate change and harnessing renewable energy sources, as well as ways in which this policy is part of the overall European effort. This panel will also be covered via live streaming.

Besides being a starting point for new diplomatic moves, the prime minister’s trip to Davos clearly focuses on attracting new investment. Therefore, Mitsotakis will meet with investors and representatives of large foreign companies. These are to include meetings with Microsoft President Brad Smith, ENEL Managing Director Francesco Starace, Visa Europe Managing Director Charlotte Hogg, Bloomberg President Peter T. Grauer, the Managing Director of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Tadashi Maeda, Heineken’s Chief Financial Officer Laurence Debroux, and Google’s head of business and operations for Europe, Middle East and Africa Matt Brittin. The Greek prime minister will present the facts about the Greek economy, its progress toward an investment grade and government initiatives for market liberalisation.

Mitsotakis will also meet with Germany’s defense minister and Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) chairperson Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. The meetings are held in the wake of Greece’s diplomatic initiatives aimed at addressing Turkey’s violation of international law.