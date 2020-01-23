Turkey Wants Demilitarization of 16 Greek Islands

ANKARA – With fears that Turkish provocations in the Aegean and East Mediterranean could lead to a conflict, Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Greece should demilitarize 16 Greek islands near Turkey’s coast, which he said has a “non-military status.”

Arming 16 out of 23 islands with non-military status is in violation of agreements in the Aegean sea, he said during a visit to Turkey’s missile producer Roketsan according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

“We expect Greece to act according to international law, agreements and good neighborly relations,” he was quoted as saying, without mentioning that Turkey doesn’t recognize some international laws unless invoking them in its favor.

Some Greek islands are within sight of Turkey’s coast and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has openly coveted the return of some after refusing to recognize the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that set borders between the countries.

Akar also claimed that Turkey’s drilling for oil and gas in Cypriot sovereign waters was being done “in accordance with international law and the territorial integrity of the countries,” although Turkey doesn’t recognize the United Nations Law of the Sea or other pacts.