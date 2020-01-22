Holocaust Remembrance Day of the Greek Jewry (Photos & Videos)

NEW YORK – The annual commemoration of the International Day of Holocaust Remembrance, the Holocaust Remembrance Day of the Greek Jewry, organized by the Consulate General of Greece in New York, was held on January 21 at Hebrew Union College in Manhattan.

Hellenic Film Society president James Demetro gave the welcoming remarks at the event and served as Master of Ceremonies. He introduced Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras who also welcomed all those present, emphasizing the responsibility …