Greek-American Cop Caught Having Sex in NYPD Restroom

NEW YORK – Greek-American NYPD Sgt. Lambros Gavalas, 46, and Lt. Brandi Sanchez, 39, were disciplined for an “on-the-job sex romp” in a bathroom at a Manhattan police building on January 18, the New York Post reported.

The pair was “stripped of their guns and badges for the alleged rendezvous in a department bathroom inside a building used by NYPD personnel at 90 Church St.,” sources said, the Post reported.

“The 39-year-old lieutenant lives with and has a child with the commanding officer of Brooklyn’s 79th Precinct, Deputy Inspector Timothy Skretch — though that’s not the man she was allegedly caught with, sources said,” the Post reported, adding that “the NYPD did not deny the allegations and said the incident is under internal review.”

“A separate NYPD sergeant first noticed Sanchez, who is assigned to the Family Assistance Section, and Gavalas ‘occupying a closed stall, apparently engaged in what were believed to be sexual interactions,’” according to a department report obtained by the Post.

Sanchez’s shift had five minutes to go when the two were caught, the report said, the Post reported, adding that the “Family Assistance Section has offices in the Tribeca building.”

“The sergeant left the restroom and reported what she witnessed to another department lieutenant, who entered the bathroom and told the couple to scram,” the Post reported, pointing out that “when the officers who found the couple returned to the bathroom shortly after, the alleged lovers were still in the stall, the report noted.”

“At that point, the lieutenant again ordered them to leave and Gavalas walked out without saying a word” and “once he left the bathroom, the female sergeant entered the adjacent stall, climbed up on a toilet seat and peered over a partition to find a still-exposed Sanchez,” the Post reported.

“Sanchez identified herself as a cop as she finally left the stall, wearing a black coat, burgundy dress and black shoes” and “was not armed at the time of the alleged rendezvous and was ‘unable to be interviewed due to her compromised mental state,’ the department record states,” the Post reported.

Both Sanchez and Gavalas are on modified duty, sources told the Post, which noted that neither could be reached for comment.

The Family Assistance Section “offers peer counseling to members of the department experiencing stress on the job,” the Post reported.