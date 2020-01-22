Russia Beats US 4-0 in Youth Olympics Ice Hockey Final (Vid)

By Associated Press January 22, 2020

In this photo provided by the IOC, Russia team coach Vladimir Filatov is lifted as his team celebrates defeating the USA in the final of the men's ice hockey competition at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Joel Marklund for OIS via AP)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Russia beat the United States 4-0 in the ice hockey final at the Winter Youth Olympics on Wednesday, with top prospect Matvei Michkov scoring twice.

The 15-year-old Michkov netted both his goals in the first period and then added an assist in the second.

https://www.facebook.com/olympics/videos/186503222752024/

The Americans were punished when short-handed, giving up goals on power plays in each of the first two periods.

The U.S. was the defending champion. In 2016, at Lillehammer, Norway, the Americans beat Russia in the semifinals before taking gold against Canada.

