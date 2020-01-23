Ecumenical Patriarch Honors Antonis Diamataris in His Correspondence

BOSTON – His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, in an official letter to Antonis H. Diamataris, the former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs with Responsibility for Hellenes Abroad, honored him on behalf of the Orthodox Church and the Hellenic Nation “for his commitment to serving and promoting with zeal the holy interests of the Church and the Genos” – the Hellenic Nation.

The Ecumenical Patriarch also expressed his regret over Diamataris’ resignation from his position and wrote among other things that “we were moved when we informed about your voluntary resignation as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs with Responsibility for Hellenes Abroad.”

The Patriarch also wrote that “we bestow upon Your Excellency our Patriarchal praise as well as our paternal wishes.”

It is noted here that Diamataris during his brief tenure in his position as Deputy Minister – his bailiwick also included Orthodox Churches around the World – had the opportunity to meet at least four times with Patriarch Bartholomew. The two are connected through many years of friendship. The Patriarch observed closely the sensitivity and effectiveness with which Diamataris approached and resolved certain extremely serious ecclesiastical issues.

In his interview with The National Herald on December 22, 2019, the Ecumenical Patriarch said among other things that, “Mr. Diamataris is no stranger to us personally or, of course, to the Greeks abroad. [Living] in the Greek Diaspora, he knows its problems and perspectives; and he has worked long and efficiently in this capacity. As Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs with Responsibility for Hellenes Abroad, he visited the Phanar and we had a very interesting exchange of opinions and excellent collaboration. Wherever he has traveled during his tenure, he has left positive impressions among the Greeks, manifesting a vivid interest in matters that concern them. We are certain that he will continue to offer his invaluable services to the Greek community through his knowledge and experience.”