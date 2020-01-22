Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Participates at Davos Economic Forum

By Theodore Kalmoukos January 22, 2020

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at Davos Economic Forum 2020. (Photo by Phos Fanariou)

DAVOS, Switzerland – His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew participated at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland where he delivered a homily entitled Climate Politics is Local.

It is the third time that the Ecumenical Patriarch has participated in the Davos Forum where world leaders, heads of state including the U.S. President Donald Trump, scientists, economists, and journalists gathered to speak on various issues concerning the world. He is accompanied by Metropolitan Emmanuel of France and businessman Lakis Vingas …

