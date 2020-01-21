National Public Health Organization: Coronavirus Risk Low in Greece

ATHENS – The National Public Health Organization (NPHO) on Tuesday said it remains vigilant for potential outbreaks of the new strain of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) among travelers to and from Greece and China.

The virus has infected more than 200 people in China since December and is similar to the SARS virus.

“NPHO’s scientific staff is keeping a close eye on developments, working with international organizations on the potential need for protective measures,” said the organization following a meeting of scientists on the epidemiological data of the coronavirus that took place at NPHO on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed international data on the disease and made a risk assessment for Greece, which is considered low, according to the guidelines of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).