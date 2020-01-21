Joe Caldarera Challenging Nicole Malliotakis for Republican Nomination

STATEN ISLAND, NY – Joe Caldarera, Republican for New York’s 11th Congressional District appeared on One America News Network (OAN) with Caitlin Sinclair, a press release dated January 20 announced. The 11th District is currently held by Max Rose, who despite the district overwhelmingly voting for President Donald J. Trump voted to impeach. The 11th District is known as one of the last conservative bastions of New York City as it includes Staten Island.

“The people of Staten Island and South Brooklyn needed a real conservative alternative to the [current] Republican frontrunner,” Joe Caldarera answered Sinclair on why he was running, referring to his primary opponent Nicole Malliotakis who openly criticized President Trump during her doomed 2017 Mayoral campaign, declared herself “not against abortion” and passed sweeping gun control in the New York Assembly. Caldarera, a 27-year-old former Prosecutor hopes to be a conservative answer to millennial Democratic members of Congress such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) who represents New York’s 14th Congressional District. “These young people [like AOC] don’t represent their values” Caldarera also reiterated his own support for President Trump in face of impeachment saying “I’m with the President one-hundred-and-ten percent”

While the RINO [Republican in name only] Establishment has propped up Nicole Malliotakis, grassroots conservatives are rallying behind Joe Caldarera.

A born and raised Staten Island native who attended Monsignor Farrell High School, Caldarera is well aware of the concerns that affect Staten Island and South Brooklyn. Specifically, he intends to address the ongoing opioid epidemic plaguing the area, as well as raising awareness about the high rate of autism on Staten Island.

As the son of an NYPD lieutenant, Caldarera has promised to support law enforcement officials while in Washington. Additionally, Caldarera has made clear he has no designs on a career in political office, unlike his opponent, saying: “I will be loyal to the people of Staten Island and South Brooklyn.” Caldarera is a former prosecutor in the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.