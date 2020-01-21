Analysis: Ode to Our Retired Priests

Today’s analysis is a brief ode to our retired priests. I was prompted to write this article by January’s edition of The Epistle, the monthly newsletter that connects our retired clergy and their wives and families who are scattered everywhere in this great country of ours.

They are the ones that remain of basically the first generation graduates of our Seminary who served the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese so diligently and with many sacrifices.

Many have fallen asleep. I remember reverently and lovingly …