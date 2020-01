ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will depart for Switzerland on Wednesday evening to attend the 2020 World Economic Forum at Davos-Klosters.

On Wednesday morning, the premier will attend the plenary session vote for the election of Greece’s new president at 10:30 am, then at 12:00 noon he will meet with the Labor Ministry’s leadership at his Maximos Mansion office.