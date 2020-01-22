George I. Papakonstantinou of Stoughton, MA is Mourned

ΒΟSΤΟΝ – George I. Papakonstantinou, of Stoughton, Massachusetts, passed away on January 16, 2020. Born in Tavros, Athens, Greece he was the beloved husband of Styliani (Glezellis) Papakonstantinou, loving father of Maria Natale, John Papakonstantinou and his wife Eleni, and Christine Michaelidis and her husband George, cherished papou of Gregory Natale, Christopher Natale and his wife Elizabeth, Georgio Papakonstantinou, Soterios Papakonstantinou, Ioannis Michaelidis, Styliani Michaelidis, and Panayiota Michaelidis, great papou of Isabella Natale, brother of Nicholaos Papakonstantinou and his wife Simella, Despina Sapalidou and her husband Anastasios, and the late Sofia Mavridou and her late husband Haralambos. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends here and in Greece. Funeral Service was held on Monday, January 20 at St. Nectarios Greek Church of Roslindale, MA. Visitation was prior to the Service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the above named church. Burial in The Gardens Cemetery, West Roxbury, MA.

