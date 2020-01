NEW YORK – Greek-American Sabrina Kyriaki Piliero started skating at four years old. Her parents realized very early on that she had a talent and was born for the sport. So they invested in this passion for their daughter, making sacrifices to make her dream come true.

Today, at 17, Sabrina has another dream: To participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics wearing the colors of Greece.

Sabrina’s mother, Barbara, spoke to The National Herald about her daughter’s dream. “Her background is Greek, …