For Greece Tourism Is Identical to Hospitality, Gerekou Says

VIENNA – “Tourism means hospitality and this needs to be demonstrated at all levels,” Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) President Angela Gerekou said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA).

Gerekou is in Vienna for the International Tourism Fair.

The policy of the government, the ministry of tourism, GNTO, and herself, is that Greek tourism must change its outlook and redefine itself, she said.

“For many years we have taken tourism for granted. Greece is one of the countries that everyone prefers and we had to a great degree developed mass tourism, which of course we are interested in, she said, adding that Greece has more to offer than sun and sea.

“Our goal is to change the dynamic. We say ‘yes’ to mass tourism, but also [tourism] of a better quality. Tourists must be truly respected. The services provided should be at least basic, with options available for any income and at any price. There is also a huge field of thematic tourism, personalised tourism, specialised tourism, experiential tourism, which can be extended over a much longer season,” she noted.

“Greece has entered a new era, the visitor is seeking much more, he is seeking unique experiences from the world, from the place, from the soul of the country, from the morals and customs, the authentic experiences. He wants to get to know both our ancient civilisation and our modern world. Also our ancient gastronomy, wellbeing through a healing diet,” she underlined.