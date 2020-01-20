Tsipras: Greek Economy Growth Will Not Come by Pressuring Labor Relations (Video)

ATHENS – Greece will only attain steady and sustainable growth when it succeeds in ensuring stability in the labor market, main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said on Monday, as he received representatives of the banking staff union federation of Greece, OTOE.

“Growth will not come about by compressing labor relations; on the contrary, we will have steady and sustainable growth when we can ensure stability in the work place,” he said.

Referring to the layoffs of banking staff, Tsipras said these were “clearly vindictive” due to the refusal of the staff involved to be transferred to another company. He noted that similar actions were evident in other areas of the private-sector, which made no sense given the improvement of the economy.

“When the economy is doing well, this should be evident in labor relations as well, which should be fortified, not fall apart,” Tsipras said.

SYRIZA’s leader referred to his meeting with representatives of the OTE staff union the previous week, where there was also a threat of layoffs, saying this gave the impression of “an overall trend toward deregulation and an encouragement of the private sector and profitable businesses to put the squeeze on labor rights to gain even greater profitability.”

Tsipras said that SYRIZA will strive to support the unions’ efforts in Parliament, “so that the government plays the role not of supporter for the employer side but a balancing role, as befits a labor ministry.”