Serb Media: Rival Gang Members Responsible for Fatal Shootings in Vari

ATHENS – Two men gunned down at a taverna in the northern suburb of Vari on Sunday were internationally sought on arrest warrants for participating in a drug distribution network, police told Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA).

The men, a Slovenian, 44, and a Montenegrin were eating with their families when four masked men burst in the restaurant and killed them. The wife of one is hospitalized in Voula with leg injuries. The killers left in a black jeep-type vehicle, witnesses said.

Polic, who are looking for them, recovered 20 shells from the area.

According to Serbian media, the two were murdered by a rival gang from Montenegro.