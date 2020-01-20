Mitsotakis Meets Metropolitan Kegham Khatcherian, Members of Greek-Armenian Community

By ANA January 20, 2020

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with Metropolitan Kegham Khatcherian, the president of the Armenian community in Greece Pavlos Tsolakian and members of the National Central Council of the Armenian Community of Greece. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Dimitris Papamitsos)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday received the Metropolitan of Orthodox Armenians of Greece Kegham Khatcherian, the president of the Armenian community in Greece Pavlos Tsolakian and members of the National Central Council of the Armenian Community of Greece at the Maximos Mansion

During the meeting they underlined the long-lasting historic bonds between Greeks and Armenians, while Mitsotakis praised the contribution and productive presence of the Armenian community in Greece, confirming the government’s abiding interest in the preservation of its cultural identity.

At the meeting, Tsolakian noted that Mitsotakis was the first Greek premier to official receive the Armenian community in 125 years.

