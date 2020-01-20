Germany “Understands and Shares” Greece’s Concerns but These Not Discussed at Berlin Conference, Seibert Says

BERLIN – Germany “understands and shares” Greece’s concerns regarding the memorandums signed by Turkey and Libya but these agreements were not discussed at the Berlin Conference on Libya, German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

Asked to provide clarifications concerning the participants in the Conference, Seibert spoke of “foreign actors that influence, support, arm one side or the other,” in the Libyan civil war, adding that the countries neighbouring on Libya were often very adversely affected by the “instablity and chaos” in that country, which was why they were invited to participate.

Seibert also replied to questions on Tunisia’s reaction, stressing that this did not mean a deterioration in German-Tunisian relations, but declined to comment on reports that Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar was refusing to reply to phone calls from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, saying that the Chancellor’s only communication with Haftar was at their meeting on Sunday morning before the Conference began.