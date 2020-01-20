Soft Power and an Unexpected Gift to Holy Cross Seminary

In diplomacy, ‘soft power’ is defined as “the ability to shape the preferences of others through appeal and attraction…the currency of soft power is culture, political values, and foreign policies.” Former Dean of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government Joseph S. Nye, Jr noted that “the United States can dominate others, but it has also excelled in projecting soft power, with the help of its companies, foundations, universities, churches, and other institutions of civil society; U.S. culture, ideals, and values have …