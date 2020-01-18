Travel, Excursions & Sightseeing: TNH’s Special Issue Tourism in Greece 2020!

Greeks living abroad, as well as Philhellenes from around the world, know what it’s like to have an unquenchable thirst for vacations in Greece. No matter how many times you’ve gone, you always want more.

The problem most of us face, however, is that we tend to fall in love with the first place we visit – whether it be because of the local food we try, the people we meet, and/or the unforgettable sites we see. But contrary to popular belief and despite its small size in area, Greece has incredibly diverse destinations within its borders – many of which are just a stone’s throw from the places we have already been and fallen in love with but also others that offer completely different experiences.

Drawing inspiration from The New York Times Travel Show , we have put together what we believe is a truly diverse and unique guide to destinations in Greece that may have bypassed your original vacation research.

We tend to associate a vacation in Greece with sandy beaches, sunshine and partying all night long – but our motherland has so much more to offer.

There is something for everyone in this special handbook: from nature lovers to history buffs, from adventure seekers to those longing for peace, solitude and tranquility – and everyone else in between.

Many people, even Greeks themselves, don’t know about our winter ski destinations, our incredible shipwreck scuba diving, our vineyards and knowledge of wine that goes back to antiquity, our oak forest – just to name a few.

The new decade is the perfect catalyst for new beginnings. It’s time to check out lesser-known destinations like Lemnos, Kea, Kastellorizo, Ithaca, and Kos – while still finding time for the ‘original’ Greek go-to paradises like Thessaloniki, Santorini, Mykonos and Crete.

Take a look and let us help you shake up your vacation plans this year!

Thank you to our incredible sponsors, located all over our beloved homeland, who made this insert possible: