Ashley Young Νears Τransfer from Man United to Inter Milan

MILAN – Manchester United captain Ashley Young is nearing a transfer to Inter Milan, United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Friday as the full back was seen going for a medical in Italy.

“He is 35 in the summer and, if he gets a two-year contract somewhere, I think it’s up to him to take that,” Solskjaer said. “We weren’t ready to offer that.

“He’s been a good servant for the club. He’s been captain and he’s won trophies, leagues, cups, but we’ve got players coming through. So it was time now, then. When Ashley’s head and mindset was on, ‘Yeah, I want to try this,’ why not do it now?”

In coach Antonio Conte’s first season at Inter, the Nerazzurri are second in Serie A trailing eight-time defending champion Juventus by two points at the season’s midpoint.

At Inter, Young can join up with former United teammates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Harry Maguire was named United’s new captain on Friday.