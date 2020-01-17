Greek Ministries Join Forces for Elefsina-European Capital of Culture 2021 Campaign

ATHENS – Culture Minister Lina Mendoni chaired a meeting of an interministerial committee on Friday which brought together all the relevant ministries responsible for pulling together resources to prepare the town of Elefsina as European Capital of Culture 2021.

A ministry statement said that “it was confirmed anew that up until last summer there were zero preparations at Elefsina, a fact that has made it extremely difficult to see the necessary processes take off the ground.”

The meeting was attended by Deputy Interior Minister Theodoros Livanos, who announced that “the city of Elefsina has been awarded a 20-million-euro grant from the Philodemos program to meet emergency needs,” the statement added.

Additionally, “the money will be spent on a number of projects, such as expropriations, general and sports hall renovations, sidewalks and smaller infrastructure projects. The aim is not to waste any more time and to meet most of the city’s needs, by making up for the lost time of the past three years,” it concluded.