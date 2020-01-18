Peter Maneas Talks to TNH about My Greek Odyssey

By Eleni Sakellis January 18, 2020

The raising of the Greek flag by the Presidential Guard (Evzones) at the Acropolis of Athens that takes place every Sunday is one of the things not many know about, from Episode 1, Series 1. Photo: Nick Bourdaniotis / Bourdo Photography

NEW YORK – My Greek Odyssey, the first documentary series to travel to all inhabited Greek islands, invites us to find out what is unique in each of them. From the history and culture to its people, nothing in this Odyssey remains unexplored. Hosted by Greek-Australian construction magnate Peter Maneas whose parents immigrated to Australia from Kythera, the program offers a personal tour of Greece through his eyes, sharing his love of the country and culture. Maneas is the co-founder, …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available