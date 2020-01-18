Flavia Sgoifo Honored by the Alliance of Alien Artists

NEW YORK – Extraordinary Aliens, Et Alia Theater, and the Alliance of Alien Artists presented an event dedicated to international artists based in New York on January 16 at Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo in Manhattan.

The evening began with an awards presentation honoring the cast of the off Broadway production Extraordinary Aliens, Flavia Sgoifo, Bianca Waechter, and Giorgia Valenti, for their play. The play which was written by Sgoifo, Arianna Wellmoney, and Waechter, and directed by Sgoifo, returned to New York for three performances …