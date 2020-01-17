Chaos in Greek Island of Lesbos over Killing of a 20-Year-Old Man from Yemen

MORIA, Lesvos – There was tension on Friday at the Moria hotspot in Mytilene following the killing of a 20-year old from Yemen.

Africans, mostly asylum seekers, were protesting over th living conditions and demanding to be accommodated in separate areas from the Afghans in Moria. Earlier the protestors occupied the street in front of the hotspot, while Afghans threw stones at them.

Authorities arrested a 27-year-old Afghan migrant in connection with the incident.

Overcrowding at Moria has steadily worsened over the past year as the number of arrivals of migrants and refugees using clandestine routes from Turkey to the Greek islands remains high and totaled nearly 60,000 in 2019.

It is the second suspected homicide at Moria in January.

Migration Min Mitarachi to visit Samos and Lesvos on Sunday

Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi will visit the islands of Samos and Lesvos on Sunday.

Mitarachi will visit the islands’ hotspots in order to form a personal impression about the situation prevailing there.

During his visit he will also take part in a meeting at the North Aegean Region’s headquarters in Mytilene.

Eleven migrants returned to Turkey after being turned down for asylum, Migration Min. announces

Eleven migrants who were turned down for asylum were returned to Turkey from Mytilini on Lesvos on Friday, Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi announced on social media.

The 11 include migrants from Afghanistan, Algeria, Iraq, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia, and Tunisia.

“We are speeding up procedures, implementing the new law we voted recently.”

The social media posting is accompanied by a related video.