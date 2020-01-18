Contributing Authors Discuss Book on the Greek Genocide

Recently, the Asia Minor and Pontos Hellenic Research Center in Chicago published a new book titled, The Greek Genocide, 1913-1923: New Perspectives. Details can be found at http://hellenicresearchcenter.org/publications/newperspectives/. In the interview below, the co-authors of one of the most significant chapters in the book discuss their research.

Dr. Elisabeth Hope Murray is the president of the International Network of Genocide Scholars and Assistant Professor of Security Studies and International Affairs at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida. Her work …