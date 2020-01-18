Rocabella Santorini Hotel: The Wedding Venue in the Sky (Vid)

The National Herald had the opportunity to speak with Katerina Ntini, the Wedding Team Manager at Rocabella Santorini Hotel and Spa, who was able to give unique insight about this fabulous hotel and their exciting wedding venues.

The National Herald: Tell us about your location and view! How close are you to the caldera?

Katerina Ntini: It really is the perfect setting to a perfect day! The Rocabella Santorini Wedding Venue is saddled on a breath-taking location overlooking the caldera, the sea and the renowned sunset of Santorini. It offers exquisite venues ready to host extraordinary weddings, with the help of our expert team who will push the envelope to create a magical setting just for you!

TNH: How many guests can the venue accommodate?

KN: Rocabella Santorini Hotel and Spa offers four luxurious, unique venues with magnificent and pure caldera gulf views. With a background of the spectacular volcano, our legendary service, and stunning venues co-create memorable experiences for a unique Santorini wedding!

The Infinity Kiosk Venue: A Wedding in the Sky

On the highest spot of Rocabella Santorini on an elegant deck perched on the edge of the caldera cliffs and reaching for the sky, the Infinity Kiosk unites the blue of the sea and the sky in a purely magical setting. Offering mesmerizing views of the caldera and the sunset, jaw-dropping beauty and postcard-perfect photographic opportunities, this breath-taking venue promises to host an enchanting Santorini wedding you’ll never forget! It can host up to 80 seated guests.

The Infinity Pool Venue: An Ode to Santorini’s Beauty

In a pristine setting immersed in Greek marble and inspired by local architecture in the center of Rocabella Santorini Hotel & Spa, the fully renovated Infinity Pool Venue brings you a just breath away from the horizon, making you feel one with the azure Aegean. Here, your Santorini wedding will seamlessly merge with the sea, the sky and the sunset in a backdrop that seems to have popped out of a fairytale! Welcome your beloved people and say “I do” in the most enchanting venue! This venue can host up to 150 seated guests.

The Exclusive Pool Venue: A Treasured Venue

In a spot that combines the traditional-chic charm of Santorini’s architecture and unsurpassable views of the caldera, the sea, and the sunset, you can celebrate the happiest day of your life in the most elegant way! The Exclusive Pool Venue of Rocabella Santorini resembles a quaint Santorinian landscape and it is ideal for both intimate and grand affairs, ensuring a genuinely enchanting ambiance for an unforgettable event. This venue can host up to 200 seated guests.

Wedding & Elopement on Board: Sail Away to Happiness

Redefine intimate and luxurious Santorini weddings and celebrate your happiest day in the most elegant way on board the brand-new open FJORD 42 yacht Omega 2! On this elegant exclusive yacht, you can get married at sea with the imposing caldera towering overhead and the superb sunset tenderly kissing the Aegean as you say “I do.” Bring along your beloved and those closest to your heart and celebrate your love in the open sea! Up to 12 guests can be hosted on board!

TNH: Is Rocabella a ‘one-stop-shop’? I.e., does the staff at Rocabella handle everything related to the wedding?

KN: The short answer is yes! Making the wedding of your dreams come true is our ultimate goal, but how does this come to be? The answer is simple; behind Rocabella Weddings there is a team of passionate and devoted wedding planners who love what they do and who fuel their enthusiasm for a great party with planning, executing flawless, unforgettable events.

Our guarantee is that when planning your wedding celebration at Rocabella Weddings you will always have the aid of a devoted and expert planner by your side and we doubt there are many people in Santorini more suitable for this highly demanding task than our team!

TNH: Does Rocabella help with documentation necessary for the wedding/marriage itself?

KN: We will coordinate with you in advance to ensure that all of the documentation which is required for your wedding is in order so that you are not burdened with last minute worries about paperwork. Making sure that your marriage is legally formalized is our priority. We organize every single detail from A to Z!

TNH: Can you please tell us a little bit about your Spa? Can couples and their guests enjoy the spa amenities while waiting for the big day?

KN: Our experienced staff can guide you on a mesmerizing journey to tranquility with our luxurious treatments. Our world-renowned natural products APIVITA will accompany you on this high-quality journey with our deluxe recommended treatments. Our professional therapists, stylists, and cosmetologists are dedicated to enhancing memories with a wide array of services that will help to relax, rejoice and restore your mind, body, and soul throughout your stay! Rocabella offers flexible bridal spa packages to ease the pre-wedding stress and provides wedding couples and guests with a radiant photo-ready glow! Special Offers and advanced spa packages are offered!

TNH: How do you keep current with all of the newest weddings trends (i.e., in food/decor/etc.)?

KN: The best way to ensure you are up-to-date with all the current wedding trends and etiquettes is to join in and keep following the many popular wedding blogs and groups worldwide. With thousands of brides across the world, being constantly active on social media is totally crucial. Instagram is our main means of expanding and creating a word of mouth brand and customer awareness.

TNH What is the best time of the year to book a wedding in Santorini?

KN: The ideal period starts in June and lasts until the end of September. We have found that during this period, the weather is perfect: it is not as not too hot and there is less risk of rain.

TNH: How far in advance should a couple book Rocabella for their special day?

KN: The earlier a couple starts their preparations, the better! The majority of wedding couples book even two years in advance! The most popular dates (meaning dates in May, June and September) are booked many months in advance! Nevertheless, it is possible to organize a wedding in a shorter period of time, but the choice of available dates and various vendors, like the photographer and the florist, may be fairly limited.