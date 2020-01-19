Capsis Elite Resort in Crete, the Ideal Honeymoon Destination

CRETE – The impressive Capsis Elite Resort is a unique hotel complex spread across an entire private peninsula and surrounded by magnificent views of the Aegean Sea. Dispersed throughout the stunning botanical gardens is a choice of three collections, each with its own concept and design, ranging from a modern-art inspired boutique hotel, bungalow style accommodation, all-suite hotel, maisonettes and villas with private pools.

The Resort is an exceptional destination for romantic honeymoons with a variety of tailored packages designed to offer the very best for the special days after your wedding.

The Bronze Package includes accommodation in Classic rooms or bungalows, fast check in, and a welcome drink, a basket of fruit, traditional Greek pastries, and a bottle of wine awaiting you in your room; flower petals and candies on the bed. You will be upgraded to a pool or sea view luxury room or bungalow (depending on availability).

It should be noted that a Wedding certificate is mandatory prior to arrival and upon confirmation of the reservation for all packages.

The Silver package includes accommodation into the Lifestyle collection suites, Classic Junior Suites, bungalow-suites, and bungalow maisonettes. The package includes the same elements as the Bronze as well as an in-room continental breakfast on your first morning; complementary one hour of Jacuzzi and one-day use of sauna, hammam, indoor pool and relaxation room at the Euphoria Rejuvenating Spa (upon request and availability), complimentary access to the Fit4Life Fitness Lounge for the duration of your stay (upon request and availability), one complimentary bottle of Greek wine served at the Ikaros Lobby Bar.

The Gold Package, the ultimate honeymoon package, features Seafront Luxury Suites, Maisonettes and Villas with private pools from the Exclusive collection and the same elements as the Bronze and Silver, plus 10% on all services and treatments (upon request and availability), one afternoon tea at the Lobby Bar, and one candlelit 3-course meal with wine served in your room (24-hour notice).

Throughout their stay, guests are taken on a gastronomic journey, starting at one of the resort’s six multi-cuisine restaurants and eight bars. Dishes are prepared using fresh ingredients, with fruits, vegetables, and herbs either grown and handpicked from the resort’s own organic greenhouses or sourced locally. Rich buffets serving different dishes every day, delicious Italian comfort food with an Aegean backdrop, amazing mix-grill cuisine, fresh fish caught locally and heavenly traditional Greek dishes to satisfy even the most demanding palate.

Crete is a fantastic mosaic of marvellous beaches, ancient ruins, and breath-taking scenery. Its lively cities and picturesque villages are inhabited by wonderful people generously sharing their traditions, heavenly cuisine, and proud way of life. The landscape can change tremendously, with a distinct contrast between the north side of the island with its long, sandy beaches, large cities, and booming nightlife, and the south coast where the terrain is rougher with a fascinating relief, mountainous roads, and small villages.

Crete can be cosmopolitan, traditional, isolated, busy, offering diverse experiences depending on the visitor’s requirements, as there are great options for everyone. Crete’s gastronomy is a topic of its own. With a booming farming industry that makes the island self-sustainable for most products, Crete has a large variety of superb quality vegetables, meats, and seafood. Traditional recipes handed down between generations take full advantage of these ingredients, creating enchanting flavours that will make anyone fall in love with this corner of the world.

More information about Capsis Elite Resort is available online: capsis.com.