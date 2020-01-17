SYRIZA’s Charitsis: Greece Should Insist on EU Sanctions against Turkey

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government should pursue the imposition of sanctions against anyone acting illegally in both Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone and in the Greek continental shelf, main opposition SYRIZA spokesperson Alexis Charitsis told Alpha radio station on Friday.

Charitsis was referring to the Turkish-Libyan memoranda on maritime zones in the East Mediterranean, one of the issues relating to the upcoming Berlin summit on Libya.

“The SYRIZA government had achieved the inclusion of such a possibility in a text of conclusions after the EU summit of June 30, 2019,” Charitsis said.

In view of Sunday’s Berlin summit, Charitsis stressed that “it is a matter-of-course that any EU decision which is directed against our sovereign rights should be deterred.”

“The arrival of Commander Haftar (in Athens) is a positive development,” he observed, but “we expect it to produce positive developments for our national interests.”

Charitsis then said that “it is an unfortunate fact that Greece will be absent at the Berlin Conference,” and recalled how “Greece was present and represented at the highest level possible, by then Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, at the Palermo conference on Libya in 2018.”

Finally, he criticized what he called “the complacency of the Mitsotakis government when speaking of Turkey’s international isolation, an assertion which is not only false but also works against our national interests.”