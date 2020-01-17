President Pavlopoulos: The people of Greece and Ireland Have Much in Common

DUBLIN – President of Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos met earlier on Friday with the Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul McAuliffe.

President Pavlopoulos, who is paying an official visit to Ireland at the invitation of his Irish counterpart Michael Higgins, said that his visit to Ireland is a great honour “mostly because I believe that the people of Greece and Ireland have much in common, as they are situated at the two edges of Europe. Greece and Ireland are two countries with small populations and territory but which possess a diaspora that substantially exceeds their size, while their citizens can only live with freedom and under democratic rule,” he noted during his speech at the city hall of Dublin.