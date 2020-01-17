Mitsotakis Raised Greece’s Absence from Berlin Conference in Phone Call with Merkel

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his displeasure that Greece has not been invited to the Berlin Conference on Libya during a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday, sources said.

Mitsotakis also voiced his concern over the situation that has arisen in that country, especially after the signature of the “invalid memoranda” between the Sarraj government in Tripoli and Turkey.

He also expressed fears for the security of the wider Eastern Mediterranean region as a result of Turkey’s destabilising actions, calling upon Merkel and the other representatives of the European Union at the conference to implement the European Council’s recent decision on this issue, which he said was binding for them.

Chancellor Merkel expressed her full commitment to EU positions, while noting that the aim of the Berlin Conference is to bring peace and stability to Libya and that it will not deal with the issue of maritime zones in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Merkel also expressed full support for the conclusions of the recent European Council