Mitsotakis: NSRF Delivers Fertile Growth Opportunity for the Greek Economy

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday stressed the important role of European cohesion policy and the significance of developing a national plan for growth in his address to the ‘National Developmental Conference on the new NSRF 2021-2027’ at the Athens Concert Hall.

Mitsotakis described the new NSRF as a big bet for the fertile development of the Greek economy and stressed that although the result was positive, there were some cases of short-sighted use of European resources.

The prime minister underlined the importance of developing a national development plan, which will form the basis for the transformation of the economy, and analysed the dimensions and priorities of the development strategy.

Greece will receive adequate funding from NSRF 2021-2027, Schinas says

European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas on Friday reassured Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis that Greece will receive adequate funding from the new NSRF 2021-2027 in the fields of energy transition, cohesion, agriculture and migration, on the sidelines of a national development strategy conference held at the Athens Concert Hall.

In his speech, Schinas said that it is realistic for Greece to expect 21 billion euros in the next seven years from the European budget, an increase of 8 pct compared with the previous seven-year programme.

Speaking about the challenges that accompany the changes in the Greek economy, Schinas sent a message of optimism, saying that “a green and digital Greece is much closer than we can imagine. It ranks sixth for the number of eco-labels for products and services that have penetrated competitive markets and this is a course that the EU will assist.”

“I want to assure the prime minister that in the areas of cohesion, agriculture, migration, the European resources Greece will receive will match the requirements,” he said, adding: “Greece can become a green champion. It has already succedeed in the fields of tourism, food, RES and logistics.”