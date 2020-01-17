Gov’t Announces New Chiefs of the Greek Armed Forces

ATHENS – The government announced the new heads of the Greek armed forces after the conclusion of the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defence (KYSEA) chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday. The new chiefs are:

Lieutenant General Constantinos Floros as head of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff.

Lieutenant General Haralambos Laloussis will be chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff.

Vice Admiral Stylianos Petrakis is to take over as chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff.

The term of the incumbent chief of the Hellenic Air Force General Staff, Lieutenant General Georgios Blioumis, was extended.

The decisions were reached unanimously.