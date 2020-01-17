Germany Fully Supports Greece’s Side on Turkey-Libya’s “Agreement”

BERLIN – German foreign ministry spokesperson Rainer Breul on Friday referred to the conclusions of the European Council on 13 December 2019 on the Turkey-Libya “agreement” and stressed that a possible deployment of armed troops to Libya – as provided for in the “memorandum” – would constitute a violation of the arms embargo.

“The European Union has adopted a clear position, and of course Germany fully supports this decision at Greece’s side,” he said.

Asked whether Turkey’s supply of military equipment to Libya, as envisaged by the “memorandum” between them, would constitute a violation of the arms embargo, he said: “Our position on the arms embargo is clear. Nothing has changed with this agreement. Weapons cannot be exported to Libya. This is being monitored by the United Nations and this embargo includes the deployment of international armed troops. The deployment of international armed troops violates the embargo.”